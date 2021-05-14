White House to hold press briefing following updated CDC guidance

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will lead a daily briefing Friday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that said fully-vaccinated Americans can largely resume regular activity without social distancing or masks.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden called the new CDC guidance a “great milestone.”

"Just a few hours ago, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, announced that they are no longer recommending that fully vaccinated people need wear masks. This recommendation holds true whether you are inside or outside. I think it's a great milestone, a great day," he said.

Friday’s briefing also comes as the Biden administration deals with continued fallout from the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. The shutdown, caused when the company that operates the pipeline was infiltrated by ransomware, ended on Wednesday when the company reportedly paid the cyberhackers, identified by the FBI as the group DarkSide.

Cecilia Rouse, the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, will also join the briefing Friday and will likely face questions regarding the increased gas prices in the southeast that have been prompted by the shutdown.

The briefing also comes as tensions are spilling over in the Gaza Strip. On Thursday, Israel escalated its military campaign in the region, sending in air and ground troops.

Psaki briefing will take place at 12:45 p.m. ET on Friday.