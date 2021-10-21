Trump announces launch of media company, social media site ‘TRUTH Social’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he’s launching a new media company with its own social media platform nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “TRUTH Social” app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook.

The “TRUTH Social” app plans to begin its “beta launch” for invited guests this November, with a nationwide rollout expected in the first quarter of 2022, according to a statement from the company.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” wrote Trump in the statement. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

In addition to the “TRUTH Social” app, the company intends to launch a subscription video-on-demand service called "TMTG+," which it says will feature “non-woke” entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more.