Tom Barrack: Former head of Trump inaugural committee arrested, charged with acting as agent of UAE

The Department of Justice Tuesday said that Tom Barrack, the former head of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, was arrested and charged with conspiring to act as an agent of the United Arab Emirates and lying to investigators.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Barrack used his influence in the Trump campaign to advance policies favorable to the UAE at the direction of UAE officials between April 2016 to April 2018.

Barrack, along with Matthew Grimes, was arrested Tuesday morning in California for allegedly "influencing the foreign policy positions of the campaign of a candidate in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and, subsequently, the foreign policy positions of the U.S. government in the incoming administration, as well as seeking to influence public opinion in favor of UAE interests," the Justice Department said.

“The defendants repeatedly capitalized on Barrack’s friendships and access to a candidate who was eventually elected President, high-ranking campaign and government officials, and the American media to advance the policy goals of a foreign government without disclosing their true allegiances,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Mark Lesko of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said in a news release. “The conduct alleged in the indictment is nothing short of a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former President. Through this indictment, we are putting everyone — regardless of their wealth or perceived political power — on notice that the Department of Justice will enforce the prohibition of this sort of undisclosed foreign influence.”

The Justice Department said Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, aka Rashid Al Malik and Rashid Al‑Malik, 43, a UAE national, was also arrested.

He and other co-defendants will make a court appearance later on Tuesday.