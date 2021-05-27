Watch
Senate unanimously confirms first female Army secretary, Christine Wormuth

Andrew Harnik/AP
Nominee to be Secretary of the Army Christine Elizabeth Wormuth speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 7:20 PM, May 27, 2021
WASHINGTON — The Senate has unanimously confirmed Christine Wormuth to be the first female secretary of the Army.

Wormuth led President Joe Biden's transition team at the Pentagon. She received a warm reception from members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during her hearing earlier this month.

The full Senate confirmed her nomination Thursday.

She is now one of the more powerful officials in a Defense department long dominated by men.

The deputy secretary of defense is also a female, Kathleen Hicks.

Former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who left the job in January, gave Wormuth a strong endorsement, saying she had "the temperament, strategic thinking, and relationships that will enable the Army to be successful in the next decade."

