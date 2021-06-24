President Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post

President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

It's one of 17 nominations announced Wednesday that included major diplomatic and arts assignments.

McCain is the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, a longtime Republican and former presidential candidate. She broke with the GOP and endorsed Biden for president in the 2020 election.

Cindy McCain's decision to turn her back on Republicans made her a key surrogate for Biden after years of attacks by Donald Trump on her husband.

McCain is the chair and director of the Hensley Beverage Company, a Phoenix-based distributor of beer, wine, spirits and nonalcoholic drinks.

Biden is also nominating Massachusetts state Rep. Claire Cronin to be ambassador to Ireland.