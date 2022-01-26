Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court, reports say

items.[0].image.alt
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer listens during a forum called From the Bench to the Sketchbook at the French Cultural Center in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Breyer
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 12:05:52-05

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the court's three liberal justice, will soon resign from the court, according to NBC News and CNN.

Breyer's retirement paves the way for President Joe Biden's first nomination to the court.

At 83, Breyer is one of the oldest justices serving on the Supreme Court. Many Democrats have been pushing Breyer to retire now, while Democrats control the White House and the Senate to ensure another liberal judge is added to the newly-conservative leaning high court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!