Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have rejected an effort to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that senators brokered with President Joe Biden.

But supporters are hoping they’ll get another chance at the measure in the coming days.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the procedural vote Wednesday was meant to be a first step to ”get the ball rolling” as talks progress.

But Republican senators say they need to see the final bill and wanted the vote delayed until Monday.

Negotiators have been meeting around the clock this week to try and reach a final agreement.