Former Vice President Mike Pence memoir set for 2023 release

NEW YORK — Former Vice President Mike Pence has a book deal.

His autobiography, currently untitled, is scheduled to come out in 2023.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana Governor’s office and as Vice President of the United States,” Pence said in a statement.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that it also signed Pence to a second book but did not immediately provide details.

The publisher says Pence's first book will be "the story of Pence’s faith and public service."

"Pence will address the many pivotal moments of the administration, from the time he was selected to run as Vice President through Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021," the statement continues.

Before becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate, Pence was governor of Indiana from 2013-2017. He also served in Congress in the House of Representatives from 2001-2013.