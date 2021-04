BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Mortal Kombat" is the new champ at the weekend box office.

The latest big screen adaptation of the video game franchise opened in first place with $22.5 million.

The anime adventure, Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, debuted in second place with $19.5 million in ticket sales.

Godzilla Versus Kong fell to third place after three weekends on top.