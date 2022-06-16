WNY consignment stores see an uptick in popularity

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Consignment stores are seeing an uptick in popularity.

Lauren Andres, owner of Clothes Mentor in Tonawanda and Carrie Amato, owner of 2nd Chance Consignment in Niagara Falls both said their items will typically be marked down by 50%, sometimes even more.

“We’re helping people afford name brand and not have to break the bank,” Andres said.

“We have outfits here that are $200 in the store, for $10,” Amato said. “It’s not even comparable.”

If you have a specific look in mind, consignment Andres and Amato said odds are you’ll be able to find it at one of their stores, or something close to it, for a fraction of the retail price.

“There’s hundreds of different brands in store like this,” Andres said. “So, you’re not just going into a place like Loft and finding all the same styles.”

Andres said there are options available, but you may have to be patient while looking.

“It’s definitely not outlined like a normal store where you can come in and see the same shirt in 5 different sizes,” Andres said. “So, it does take a little more time.”

Amato said even with the increasing demand to shop, she’s having no problem keeping a steady supply

“We’re getting more consigners because people need the money,” Amato said. “Prices are up, gas is up, everything’s up. So, people need to put a little extra money back in their pocket.”