Winter energy fairs to provide information and assistance to be held in Buffalo and Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Office for the Aging announced a series of Winter Energy Fairs will be held across the state, with two right here in Western New York.

The fairs are free and open to the public and provide an opportunity for individuals to receive assistance with programs related to energy affordability, weatherization, energy efficiency, and services for older adults.

The fairs will be held on the following dates:

December 12, 2022 (3 to 6 p.m.) – Niagara Main Library, 1425 Main Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14305

December 13, 2022 (1 to 4 p.m.) – Buffalo Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203

"Individuals attending these Winter Energy Fairs can learn more about assistance that is available for income-eligible New Yorkers to pay their home heating bills, weatherization programs, emergency assistance for individuals at risk of running out of fuel or having their utility service shut off, and other winter assistance. The fairs will also highlight additional programs and services for older adults such as nutrition, transportation, and other community-based supports provided through offices for the aging. Also, the Phase 1 arrears relief program will continue to accept applications until December 31, 2022 from low-income households not currently enrolled in their utility’s low-income bill discount program." - NYS Office for the Aging

Those who attend are encouraged to bring an energy utility bill and proof that they are currently participating in an assistance program.

You can find more information here.