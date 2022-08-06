Von Miller is giving student the gift of sight

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When back to school season comes around many only have to focus on budgeting for school supplies or new clothes. However, many families also have to factor in the cost of new glasses for their children.

"For the both of them with eye exams and glasses every year it's well over $1,000," said Damion Kliber, dad of three.

To help make ends meet, Von's Vision Day came to Buffalo for the very first time thanks to the Buffalo Bills newcomer Von Miller.

"We had all the students get checked May 21st to see if they needed glasses or not and out of 350 students that we checked 200 needed glasses so this is the biggest turn out that we've ever had," said Von Miller, founder of Von's Vision.

Not only did Miller give free glasses and eye exams to students to help cut costs, he also wanted to make sure students would have everything they needed to be successful in the classroom.

"They don't have a problem with the school work or it's not that they can't do the school work or anything like that, they just simply can't see," said Miller.

One student, Akeema Morris told 7 News glasses are a large part of her good grades in school.

"My grades, they're still high like I was on the honor roll and the merit roll," said Morris. "So, basically I was kind of struggling with ELA because my reading. I had reading glasses but I don't know what happened to them. So, I'm happy that I got these."

Miller said giving students all the tools is essential to their success in school.

"To even out the playing field in the classroom for the kids especially getting ready to go back into the classrooms is huge man.

Many families said Von's Vision Day brought so much to the table Saturday afternoon that will have a lasting impact.

"To be able to free up some extra money for school supplies, sports, things like that helps immensely, " said Kliber. "Gives them something to do and look forward to besides just being able to see.