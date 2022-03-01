Saving money on home renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ian MacDonald from ReUse Action said the demand for materials keeps going up. He said his store has seen a lot of traffic since the pandemic began.

“The new stuff is more expensive,” MacDonald said. “Plywood, everything from glue to nails to paint.”

But he said there are ways to save money, like buying used. For example, a new water heater could run you anywhere from $400 to $2,000. But ReUse Action had one for $175.

“Even if they lasted another five years, that’s still a savings,” MacDonald said.

Co-owners of AAA Timberline, Jeff Kramer and Ryan Gott said you can also save money by bundling projects; have one contractor do multiple projects in your home if possible. And try doing some stuff by yourself.

“If you take stuff apart yourself,” Kramer said. “It may mean you’re going to get a little dirty, you’re going to put some sweat equity into your home, but that always, always saves money.”

Like everything else, the supply chain is holding up materials and making them more expensive.

“All types of materials we deal with, we are constantly getting emails, another 5% increase, another 7% increase,” Gott said.

“Some of it is completely unavailable because of supply chain choke points,” MacDonald said.

Gott and Kramer said items that used to take 4 to 6 weeks to arrive now take three times as long to come in.

“We planned for the worst and hoped for the best,” Kramer said. “We bought a barn full of stuff.”

If you're looking for some inspiration for your next project, the Buffalo Home show will be back this and next weekend at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.