Recent record warmth impacting Niagara County growers

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY — The recent record warmth has caused early blooms in orchards across Western New York, and now Tim Buhr is worried about his cherry trees.

"We got some cherry blooms, and normally that would have been a week to ten days later, if not even later," said Buhr, whose family owns Newroyal Orchards in Gasport.

The orchard has more than 315 acres of apples, 40 acres of pears, and 20 acres of cherries.

Buhr says the warmer weather can be problematic for farmers.

"What we are hoping and praying for is nighttime temperatures above 32. The damage to fruit buds becomes more intense the lower the temperature," said Buhr.

Buhr says the springtime is always hit-and-miss in Western New York.

"Fruit growers are used to watching the weather this time of year, but right now, we are still okay, so we are just kind of watching, waiting, and anticipating that there will be good fruit crops this year," said Buhr.

For those who want to plant their outside flowers, the Hi-Way Transit Center manager says to wait.

"Typically, we try not to let anyone plant anything too early. We are looking for as early as mid-May or so when the weather overnight is consistently in the 50s and 60s temperature," said William Webb, the senior manager at Hi-Way Transit Center.

Webb says the perennials and shrubs are okay to plant now but should be covered in burlap or a tarp to survive the chilly nights.

For any annuals -- Webb says you should hold off.

"We are just watching the weather every day and informing our customers on what the best option is," said Webb.

Buhr says despite waiting for warmer temperatures, his favorite part is watching the fruits bloom.

"The process of planting a tree and seeing it grow and bringing the crop to harvest and see the fruit of your labor, so to speak," said Buhr.

Newroyal Orchards sells its fruits to Tops and Wegmans and even ships to other states like Ohio.

Last year the orchard grew 80 tons of cherries and more than 250,000 bushels of apples.