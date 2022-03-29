Niagara Falls now accepting applications for Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls announced applications for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program are now being accepted.

A release says LIHWAP is made possible through millions in federal funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

The program is targeted toward low-income households and Niagara Falls officials said those in need of help paying overdue water and sewer bills are encouraged to apply.

Benefits will be determined based on a customer's past-due bills and applicants are eligible for up to $5,000 per household that will be paid directly to the Niagara Falls Water Board.

After two years of financially struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, Niagara Falls residents are now trying to keep their households afloat during the unprecedented inflation our country is experiencing. While the City of Niagara Falls and the Niagara Falls Water Board are separate entities, we both recognize the need to provide relief to local families. This program will act as a lifeline for residents who are simply trying to make ends meet. I encourage everyone eligible to apply for this assistance. - Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino

A release says the income guidelines will mirror the guidelines of the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) and can be found below.

Office of the Mayor, City of Niagara Falls

Eligibility and benefits are based on:



Income,

Household size,

Household includes a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or lawfully admitted permanent resident, and

Total amount of overdue water and sewer charges.

Your household may be eligible for a benefit if:



You receive Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits, or

You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or

You receive Temporary Assistance (TA), or

You receive a Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone);

In order to be eligible, customers must:



Pay the Niagara Falls Water Board directly for water and sewer usage and

Have an account that is at least twenty (20) days past the due date; or

Have a water lien that is levied on your local property taxes; or

Have had water services terminated or be facing disconnection due to unpaid bills.

Applicants must include the following documentation along with their application:



Proof of identity for the primary applicant

A valid Social Security Number for the primary applicant

Proof of residence

A water or sewer bill listing applicant’s permanent and primary residence

Documentation of income for the primary applicant

A list of documents needed to apply can be found here.

You can find more information and apply here.

To print an application click here.

Printed applications can be mail or faxed to NYS LIHWAP PO Box 1789 Albany, NY 12201 Fax: (518) 486-1259.