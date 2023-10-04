National Fuel anticipates a 30% decrease in home heating bills this winter compared to last winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Fuel recently released its winter heating forecast and it anticipates a 30% decrease in home heating bills this winter compared to last winter.

According to National Fuel, the average residential customer is projected to pay $572, or $114 a month, to heat their home from November through March. Last winter total heating bills were an average of $816 or $163 per month.

National Fuel said natural gas prices have declined significantly since last winter and nearly half of the natural gas that customers will use this winter has already been purchased and placed into storage.

"The decline in commodity costs reflects the market's return to a more normal and less volatile pricing environment, which was disrupted last year by a number of economic shocks, including the conflict in Ukraine and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, that impacted supply and demand," a release says.

There are several payment assistance programs available to eligible customers. Any customer who may need assistance managing their energy bill can contact National Fuel at (1-800) 365-3534, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. through 6 p.m., or visit the utility’s website here.