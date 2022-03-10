Most drivers plan to change driving habits due to high gas prices, AAA says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Most drivers now say they plan on changing up their driving habits because gas prices are over $4 per gallon and are only continuing to rise.

Gas prices at the local, state and national levels set new records over the last three days; in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.40 Thursday morning.

A new survey from AAA Thursday morning found 59% of Americans will make lifestyle changes. About 80% of those who say they'll change their driving habits said they would drive less. Three-quarters of drivers said they'd make changes if gas hits $5 per gallon.

There was a difference in how drivers of different ages approached lifestyle changes.

Younger drivers — specifically those who are younger than 35 — are almost three times more likely to carpool than older drivers. Drivers age 35 and up are more likely to combine trips and errands, reduce the number of shopping trips they take and cut back on dining out.

Despite the higher gas prices, summer travel does not seem to be heavily impacted yet: AAA says 52% of Americans have summer travel plans, 42% of which will not change those plans, regardless of the price of gas.

AAA says watching your speed can help you save on gas, especially on the highway. For most cars, fuel economy peaks at 50mph and drops off the faster you go, so reducing your speed by five to 10 miles an hour can boost your fuel economy by as much as 14%.

Leaving your car idling wastes up to a half gallon of gas per hour. It only takes 10 seconds worth of fuel to start an engine that's already warmed up, so turning your car off will also save you gas in the long run.