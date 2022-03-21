Watch
Looking to garden this spring? Here's how to avoid rising costs for the essentials:

The cost of seeds, plants, soil, and fertilizer are among some of the materials becoming more and more expensive due to supply chain shortages.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Mar 21, 2022
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Our costs have gone up a minimum of 15% to 25% across the board, on everything you could buy in our shop," said Rich Grabbenstatter, the President of Grabben & Sons Nursery in Cheektowaga.

That means:

  • Seeds
  • Plants
  • Flowers
  • Soil
  • Fertilizer

And many other gardening essentials are going to cost you much more at the cash register.

"Across the board, our prices are up ... there's nothing I can do. The main reason is rising fuel costs. Transportation is making it much tougher to keep prices low," said Grabbenstatter.

In order to save money while gardening this year as the weather gets warmer, the crew at Grabben & Sons has some advice to minimize spikes:

  • "Step one is to do it yourself, if you can. The manual labor of having a landscape company doing your gardening for you is already half the battle," said Grabbenstatter.
  • Also, take your time shopping for supplies, look at different nurseries, and be willing and able to grow plants you may not have normally consider.
  • "Just be open to everything," said Grabbenstatter.
