Looking to garden this spring? Here's how to avoid rising costs for the essentials:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Our costs have gone up a minimum of 15% to 25% across the board, on everything you could buy in our shop," said Rich Grabbenstatter, the President of Grabben & Sons Nursery in Cheektowaga.

That means:

Seeds

Plants

Flowers

Soil

Fertilizer

And many other gardening essentials are going to cost you much more at the cash register.

"Across the board, our prices are up ... there's nothing I can do. The main reason is rising fuel costs. Transportation is making it much tougher to keep prices low," said Grabbenstatter.

In order to save money while gardening this year as the weather gets warmer, the crew at Grabben & Sons has some advice to minimize spikes: