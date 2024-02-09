'It's a human right': New legislation to provide billions to extend Affordable Connectivity Program

BUFFALO, NY — On Friday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Buffalo to announce the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program, which services 97,000 households in Erie County.

WKBW

"It's just as important as getting clean water into your house and heat into your house. Just as important that we made sure everybody had access to telephone services"

The program can take $30 off your internet bill and provide up to $100 off a laptop, desktop, or tablet if you qualify.

If you live on tribal land or in a rural community the program could save you up to $75 off your internet bill.

Without this legislation, the ACP would run out of funding in April, leaving 1.7 million New Yorkers and 97,000 Erie County residents without internet access.

DaJuan Paul is just one of thousands in Buffalo without internet access; he told 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson he comes to the Buffalo Erie County Library daily to use the public computers.

WKBW

"I don't have WiFi or internet service at my house so I just come here and just do what I need to do on this computer," said Paul.

The County through ErieNet is pushing for everyone to receive access.

"By the end of 2026, all municipalities in Erie County will now have fiber. Today, less than half of our communities have access to a fiber network," said Melissa Hartman, Executive Director of ErieNet.

You can learn more about ACP here.