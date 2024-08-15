'It helps tremendously': Backpack giveaway helping parents and students with school essentials

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — School returns in three weeks for many Western New York students.

With school just around the corner, families can expect to spend more than in years past.

According to Fox Business, families with children in kindergarten through high school are expected to spend $38 billion, this year.

This is up from $25 billion in 2019.

Families are expected to spend $875 on average.

While it seems like the cost of going back to school continues to go up, a local organization is helping families make ends meet by hosting a back-to-school giveaway.

I spoke with a couple of families on how this will help their kids get a head start with essentials this school year.

Making ends meet is the goal for Buffalo Promise Neighborhood as parents prepare their students this back-to-school season.

It is something the organization has taken note of since back-to-school prices have long been daunting, but there is some good news on the horizon.

According to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, things look like they are letting up.

Prices were up 2.9% in July over the previous 12 months.

This is the lowest inflation rate since March 2021 and a significant decline from 2022, when inflation reached 9.1% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For parents at Wednesday's back-to-school giveaway, that is music to their ears.

"This is an impoverished neighborhood. We love to have events over here. We always appreciate the support that we get from the communities such as this," Buffalo grandfather William Miller said.

William Miller came to the giveaway at Westminster Community Charter School with his grandchildren.

He said the Pancho Packs filled with school supplies cover 90% of their essentials.

Miller added, "We could put the money we were spending on school supplies towards food on the plate and extra clothes."

Backpacks filled with glue prepacks, hygiene prepacks, writing materials, a binder and water bottles are just a few items available to students - thanks to nonprofit, the Teacher's Desk.

"Take that financial burden off of parents starting the year off without that financial stress of getting their kids prepared for the school year. So, this is really important. Again, that community building and bringing everyone in the community together for a fun and safe event," Buffalo Promise Neighborhood manager Stephanie Ansari said.

Stephanie Ansari is the program manager for Buffalo Promise Neighborhood.

She told me roughly 350 Pancho Packs and about 150 produce bags were given out.

Aside from school supply giveaways, haircuts, face painting and other essentials were available.

"We're able to provide free health screenings. If you're not easily able to get to your doctor's office, you're able to get a screening done," Ansari explained.

The giveaway is something Buffalo mother Raychelle Gilliam did not take for granted.

"It helps tremendously," Buffalo mother Raychelle Gilliam said. "My son starts school a little early so it helps you to not spend so much on school supplies. It helps with getting food."

Along with Buffalo Promise Neighborhood, the annual back-to-school bash was put on as a collaboration with Independent Health, West Herr, Teacher's Desk, M&T Bank, just so parents did not have to do too much heavy lifting.

If you missed your chance on Wednesday, you can find a full list of similar giveaways here.