Is your heating bill higher than normal? Here's why, and how to bring it back down:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Natural gas has gone up more than 500% in Europe, and more than doubled in the United States. That price spike has forced our hand, making it more expensive for us to distribute. It's all about supply and demand here - and we are in a shortage," said Michael Jamison, the Communications Director for the New York State Gas and Electric Corporation, or NYSEG.

That shortage has forced suppliers to raise prices, and there's a high likelihood if you check your bill, you have a higher bill than you did last winter.

Take a look at how people in your community are feeling:

"Its insane. It was completely unexpected, and it throws my budget completely off. I don't know what to do, it's something so many people can't afford," said Amber House, one of the many who reached out to 7 News via Facebook citing concerns over rising prices.

House provided her billing statement to 7 News. She claims her bill went up by nearly $80.00 in one month.

According to a report from natural gas and heat supplier National Fuel, they will be charging their highest prices since 2013.

Here's what National Fuel and NYSEG told 7 News about how to save money:

Turn your water heater temperature to medium heat. Lower your thermostat before leaving your home for work, or for long periods of time. Seal off entry ways into your home to prevent cold air from getting in (windows, doors, etc.)

You can find a full list of National Fuel "energy-efficient" tips and tricks here.