Is your heating bill higher than normal? Here's why, and how to bring it back down:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Natural gas has gone up more than 500% in Europe, and more than doubled in the United States. That price spike has forced our hand, making it more expensive for us to distribute. It's all about supply and demand here - and we are in a shortage," said Michael Jamison, the Communications Director for the New York State Gas and Electric Corporation, or NYSEG.
That shortage has forced suppliers to raise prices, and there's a high likelihood if you check your bill, you have a higher bill than you did last winter.
Take a look at how people in your community are feeling:
"Its insane. It was completely unexpected, and it throws my budget completely off. I don't know what to do, it's something so many people can't afford," said Amber House, one of the many who reached out to 7 News via Facebook citing concerns over rising prices.
House provided her billing statement to 7 News. She claims her bill went up by nearly $80.00 in one month.
According to a report from natural gas and heat supplier National Fuel, they will be charging their highest prices since 2013.
Here's what National Fuel and NYSEG told 7 News about how to save money:
- Turn your water heater temperature to medium heat.
- Lower your thermostat before leaving your home for work, or for long periods of time.
- Seal off entry ways into your home to prevent cold air from getting in (windows, doors, etc.)
You can find a full list of National Fuel "energy-efficient" tips and tricks here.