LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — For most people, spending $175 at the gas pump is unrealistic.

"Don't forget about the diesel. Truck drivers, transportation, all that. We have been hit with gas prices that are even more expensive than regular fuel," said Ken Ozimek, the owner of Dynamite Doc Entertainment.

7 News saw a post Ken had made about a new sign on his gas pump. This is the sign he had posted about:

Have you seen a sign like this at your gas pump🤔? This is from the Hi-Quality on S. Transit in Lockport. A trucker called @WKBW after he was forced to swipe his card THREE TIMES to fill up with diesel. Let us know if you’ve seen a credit card cap at your station ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LlnNC3jVbd — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) June 23, 2022

"I am used to spending hundreds of dollars on gas ... diesel is much more expensive already ... and when you drive for a living, you use a lot of gas," said Ozimek.

The sign, and subsequent information, prompted 7 News to dig deeper into why this "Gas Cap" was posted at the Hi-Quality gas station off of South Transit Road in Lockport.

"I had no idea what was going on. I had to swipe my card three times," said Ozimek.

The gas cap present at the Hi-Quality is in fact used at every gas station, sign or not. VISA and MasterCard have implemented a policy capping credit card charges at $175 for two reasons:



Larger transactions, which pumps typically haven't seen (but do now due to skyrocketing prices) cause larger hidden fees on both the consumer and the gas station.

The companies have seen upticks in fraudulent activity at the pump, including gas hoarding - or filling up canisters to take with you.

"$175 isn't enough for me. That's not even a half a tank for me," said Ozimek.

There is no information from the Credit Card magnates about whether or not they plan on increasing the transaction limits as prices continue to rise.