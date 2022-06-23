Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Have you noticed there's a limit on the gas you can charge? Here's what you need to know about the Gas Cap

Visa and Mastercard have announced a $175 limit on credit card charges at the pump.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 18:23:59-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW)  — For most people, spending $175 at the gas pump is unrealistic.

"Don't forget about the diesel. Truck drivers, transportation, all that. We have been hit with gas prices that are even more expensive than regular fuel," said Ken Ozimek, the owner of Dynamite Doc Entertainment.

7 News saw a post Ken had made about a new sign on his gas pump. This is the sign he had posted about:

"I am used to spending hundreds of dollars on gas ... diesel is much more expensive already ... and when you drive for a living, you use a lot of gas," said Ozimek.

The sign, and subsequent information, prompted 7 News to dig deeper into why this "Gas Cap" was posted at the Hi-Quality gas station off of South Transit Road in Lockport.

"I had no idea what was going on. I had to swipe my card three times," said Ozimek.

The gas cap present at the Hi-Quality is in fact used at every gas station, sign or not. VISA and MasterCard have implemented a policy capping credit card charges at $175 for two reasons:

  • Larger transactions, which pumps typically haven't seen (but do now due to skyrocketing prices) cause larger hidden fees on both the consumer and the gas station.
  • The companies have seen upticks in fraudulent activity at the pump, including gas hoarding - or filling up canisters to take with you.

"$175 isn't enough for me. That's not even a half a tank for me," said Ozimek.

There is no information from the Credit Card magnates about whether or not they plan on increasing the transaction limits as prices continue to rise.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United