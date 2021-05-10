Gas prices jump five cents in the Buffalo area, pushes $3.00 per gallon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country and may surge following a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Buffalo area is $2.93. That's up five cents in the last week, according to AAA of Western and Central New York.

Statewide, you can expect a gallon of gas to cost roughly $3.00, which is also a five-cent increase from last week.

A part of the reason gas prices are jumping once again is the Colonial Pipeline shutdown caused by a cyber-attack. The pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey and supplies fuel for about half of the East Coast.

The attack is leading to an increase in both oil and gas prices, exacerbating the price hikes due to spring demand.

If the pipeline reopens in a matter of days, little disruption is expected.