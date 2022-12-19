Gas prices in WNY continue to drop ahead of the holiday, but not as quickly as the rest of the country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lower demand and increased supply is driving gas prices down just as more people are expected to hit the road for the holidays.

AAA of Western and Central New York reports the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.14, down 12 cents from a week ago, and more than 20 cents lower than this time last year.

The agency found prices in Western New York are also dropping, but not quite to the national level. The cost in Buffalo is $3.54 a gallon, down 8 cents from last week. But not far from the city, is even cheaper gas. The average in Batavia is also down 8 cents, to $3.39 a gallon.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand remains low while stocks continue to rise. Fewer people drive in the winter because of less daylight and snowy weather creating poor driving conditions.

Experts with Gas Buddy believe the national average could drop below $3/gallon by the new year, possibly sooner.