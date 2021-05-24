Gas prices in Buffalo hit the $3.00 mark, expected to continue rising through Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices in Buffalo have hit the $3.00 mark and experts don't think they will start to fall any time soon.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the cost of a gallon of gas in Buffalo increased approximately four cents in the last week. It's the same in Batavia.

Statewide, the average gas price is approximately $3.07 per gallon, higher than the national average of $3.04. Both have roughly remained steady in the last week, only changing by one cent.

New data from the Energy Information Administration shows demand is up while supply is down ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, in which more than 37 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles by road or by air.

Experts say the lingering effects of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack are expected to play a role in increasing prices; they recommend fueling up early this week before prices go up again for the holiday weekend.

You can track the prices near you by clicking here.