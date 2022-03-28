Gas prices drop slightly in WNY as oil prices remain high

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can expect to find some slightly lower prices at the gas pump around Western New York but it's not clear if they'll continue dropping.

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in the Buffalo and Batavia areas is $4.36. Prices dropped one cent in Buffalo in the last week but increased one cent in Batavia.

The average price around the state is $4.35 per gallon. Nationwide, prices remained steady week-to-week at $4.25 per gallon.

AAA says both gasoline stocks and demand are down but oil prices that remain over $100 per barrel are keeping gas prices high.

"Oil prices have a direct impact on what we pay at the pump, they account for at least half of each gallon of gas that we pay for when we fuel up, so oil prices fluctuate and depend on a lot of different things including market conditions," said Elizabeth Carey, director of communications for AAA Western and Central New York.

The Energy Information Administration says oil stocks are 18% lower than they were a year ago.