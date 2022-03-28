Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Gas prices drop slightly in WNY as oil prices remain high

AAA: expect gas prices to increase with oil
Gas pump
Mark Humphrey/AP
HOLD FOR SWAYNE HALL -- In this April 26, 2017, photo, gas is pumped at a filling station in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gas pump
Posted at 5:58 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 05:58:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can expect to find some slightly lower prices at the gas pump around Western New York but it's not clear if they'll continue dropping.

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in the Buffalo and Batavia areas is $4.36. Prices dropped one cent in Buffalo in the last week but increased one cent in Batavia.

The average price around the state is $4.35 per gallon. Nationwide, prices remained steady week-to-week at $4.25 per gallon.

AAA says both gasoline stocks and demand are down but oil prices that remain over $100 per barrel are keeping gas prices high.

"Oil prices have a direct impact on what we pay at the pump, they account for at least half of each gallon of gas that we pay for when we fuel up, so oil prices fluctuate and depend on a lot of different things including market conditions," said Elizabeth Carey, director of communications for AAA Western and Central New York.

The Energy Information Administration says oil stocks are 18% lower than they were a year ago.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine