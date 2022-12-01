Gas prices are back on the rise as the Gas Tax Holiday comes to an end

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Within the next few months the gas tax holidays put in place earlier this year in Western New York are set to expire.

Right now, gas prices are continuing a slow decent both locally and around the state. According to AAA, drivers in Buffalo-Niagara Region are paying about $3.71 per gallon on average. That is $0.05 down in the last month. Data shows that it's more than a dollar cheaper per gallon now than when the gas holidays were put in place.

Niagara and Chautauqua Counties will be the first to see the Gas Tax Holiday expire as of 12am Thursday. They will return to paying local taxes at the pump. However, many drivers said they hardly notices any savings at all and aren't looking forward to the prices climbing higher once again.

"All I've noticed is that prices keep going up," said Roger Hueber, Lockport Resident. "I mean it's not getting any easier."

Hueber told 7 News having the tax holiday end as the winter begins isn't ideal timing.

"It cost me about 80 to 100 depending, yes," said Hueber. "I drive an SUV. I was driving a smaller car before that. That only took half of that but during the winter you need a four wheel drive vehicle so it costs more."

According to Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove, overall the outcome has been positive.

"Even though the state sales tax portion is the larger of the field sales tax, when coupled with the counties reduction, we believe that the savings were worth while to the motorist," said Updegrove.

Chautauqua County Executive Paul Wendel said he's seen a reduction in county sales tax revenue but no relief to tax payers. He said he's even seen lower prices in neighboring counties that had no tax holiday at all.

"When the gas tax holiday was implemented in April, we saw 5 cent decrease that day and the next week we saw a 25 cent increase and it has increased steadily throughout our time," said Wendel.

7 News asked counties if they think any similar programs could happen in the future and they say it's too soon to know for sure.

"You know I've talked to other county executives across the state" said Wendel. "You know we haven't seen any big push from our legislature to keep the holiday going."

"We'll wait to see what the state is doing and then reevaluate at that point," said Updegrove.

Hueber said he'd like to get more help but he won't be holding his breath.

"I'd be with it yeah if they could help up you know," said Hueber. "But we're the little people so who knows."

Erie County will be the last to expire at the end of February.