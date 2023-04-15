Free food and prayers handed out to neighbors of Black Rock Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Free food and free prayers handed out in the Black Rock Neighborhood.

It is something that is been going strong for the last 25 years, assisting those who are sometimes down to their last buck.

7 News's Pheben Kassahun stopped by the Free Food Friday event this afternoon to learn how it is helping folks from around the Queen City, make ends meet.

"I am here for the blessings of the food and it really does help out now. I am on a fixed income, and prices and everything are going up," South Buffalo resident, Joe Morreale told Kassahun.

Folks like Morreale look forward to coming to receive their weekly blessings. He is walking away with a week's worth of food he and his grand daughter can whip up.

"A lot of cakes, a lot of fruits and vegetables. I could use it," Morreale said.

"People are leaving here with five pounds of frozen food items. They also get produce, apples, carrots, onions. They get non-perishable food items, along with an assortment of things from other donations like Wegmans and Tops, and different places of that sort," Buffalo Dream Center Outreach manager and youth pastor, Desmond McClinton said, "It is very important to have this event on a weekly basis because there are families that are in need. Just simple staples that are in need for their families and just the community that are able to reach out to others and the opportunity to for people to volunteer."

In order to receive food when you arrive at the distribution location, you will need to provide your id and the number people in your household.

For a family of four, the food will last about a week or so.

McClinton said, "We try to get a lot of extra things that they wouldn't necessarily be able to get from a store because it's more expensive."