'Food is a basic right': New legislation proposed to end food deserts across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — On Friday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D - N.Y.) announced new legislation that would encourage grocery stores to build in underserved communities.

"The farm bill provides grants and loans to fresh food retailers and grocery stores to help improve access to nutritious food in underserved areas," said Gillibrand.

The Healthy Food Financing Initiative Reauthorization Act bill would provide $50 million in federal funding to grocery stores to build in areas like the East Side of Buffalo.

If the legislation is passed, the funding will be accessible by next year.

However, organizations like the Community Action Organization say the need is too great to be ignored.

"It just seems like a drop in the bucket. I don't know that people outside of these communities or who are not facing food insecurity understand the depth of it," said Brandi Haynes, Vice President of Adult Services for CAO.

The organization has been giving away food all week to neighbors in need — food they would not receive otherwise.

On Friday, they ran out of food within 27 minutes of opening.

"There were families lined up when we got here, so we had to utilize our food pantry here to service 150 more families," said Haynes.

At the end of the day — officials and residents are calling for change.

"Food is a basic right for our community for our humans, the humans that live in our communities. We should have access to real food in our communities, in our neighborhoods," said Zeneta Everhart, Masten District Common Council member.

You can donate or get food from CAO here.