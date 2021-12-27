Watch
AAA: Gas prices expected to drop in January

Prices down $0.02 per gallon nationally
Posted at 5:06 AM, Dec 27, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices have started falling slightly, despite high holiday demand.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped one cent in the Buffalo area to $3.45. Prices also fell one cent statewide to $3.50 since last week.

They dropped slightly more nationwide to $3.29 per gallon.

AAA says prices are expected to continue falling through the month of January, which is typically the month with the lowest demand for gas due to winter weather.

Gas prices are still over $3.00 per gallon as crude oil prices continue fluctuating around $70 per barrel.

