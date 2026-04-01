Lost WKBW on Comcast?  Here's how to keep watching

We apologize for the disruption of service for Comcast Xfinity subscribers. If you are experiencing a blackout, please contact Comcast at 1-800-934-6489.
In the meantime, stay connected to Scripps programming:
- Free, over-the-air with an antenna — Visit www.thefreeTVproject.org to find the best antenna for your location
- Tbalo TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV
- Spectrum
- Charter Communications
- Dish Network
- Verizon
How to Rescan Your TV for Our Free Over-the-Air Signal
- If you are using an antenna, you may need to rescan your TV to find our channel. It’s a simple process that is usually found in your TV’s menu.
- Click the “Menu” button on your remote control.
- In the menu, choose “Channel Setup” or a similar option
- Select “Antenna” or “Tuner.”
- Start a “New Scan” or “Auto Scan.” Your TV will automatically find all available channels.
- If you run into issues, please refer to the product manual that came with your TV.