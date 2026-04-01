Lost WKBW on Comcast?  Here's how to keep watching

We apologize for the disruption of service for Comcast Xfinity subscribers. If you are experiencing a blackout, please contact Comcast at 1-800-934-6489.

In the meantime, stay connected to Scripps programming:



Free, over-the-air with an antenna — Visit www.thefreeTVproject.org to find the best antenna for your location

Tbalo TV

YouTube TV

DirecTV

Spectrum

Charter Communications

Dish Network

Verizon

How to Rescan Your TV for Our Free Over-the-Air Signal



If you are using an antenna, you may need to rescan your TV to find our channel. It’s a simple process that is usually found in your TV’s menu.