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Lost WKBW on Comcast?  Here's how to keep watching

How to continue watching our programming if you are a Comcast  Xfinity subscriber 
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COMCAST
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Posted

We apologize for the disruption of service for Comcast Xfinity subscribers. If you are experiencing a blackout, please contact Comcast at 1-800-934-6489.

In the meantime, stay connected to Scripps programming:

  • Free, over-the-air with an antenna — Visit www.thefreeTVproject.org to find the best antenna for your location
  • Tbalo TV
  • YouTube TV
  • DirecTV
  • Spectrum
  • Charter Communications
  • Dish Network
  • Verizon

How to Rescan Your TV for Our Free Over-the-Air Signal 

  • If you are using an antenna, you may need to rescan your TV to find our channel. It’s a simple process that is usually found in your TV’s menu.  
  1. Click the “Menu” button on your remote control.  
  2. In the menu, choose “Channel Setup” or a similar option   
  3. Select “Antenna” or “Tuner.”  
  4. Start a “New Scan” or “Auto Scan.” Your TV will automatically find all available channels. 
  5. If you run into issues, please refer to the product manual that came with your TV.   
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Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app