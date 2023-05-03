Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights returns to Buffalo Zoo in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights will return to the zoo in June.

The zoo said it will open on June 21, tickets are on sale now. Zoo members will have the opportunity to see it on June 17 and June 18 before it opens to the public.

"Named the most popular WNY event of 2022, Zoomagination is a must-see summer attraction. Packed with an all-new lineup of lanterns, guests will immerse themselves in the larger-than-life displays of beautiful florals, curious creatures from under the sea, and breathtaking landmarks from around the world," a release says.

The zoo said new this year will be the addition of 20-minute cultural performances that will take place three times each night at its newly built performance stage.

You can find more information here.