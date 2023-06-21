Zoomagination back for a second year at the Buffalo Zoo showcasing lights and lanterns honoring Asian culture

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Zoomagination is back for a second year at the Buffalo Zoo showcasing lights and lanterns honoring Asian culture. Director of Events and Marketing Julie Mogavero said there are lot of new things this year.

"This festival is to really celebrate the Asian culture. We have 40 different lantern displays throughout the zoo," she shared. "There's three different themes this year - under the sea, around the world and floral."

She share the animals at the zoo are on a sleep schedule. So even though the festival is at the zoo, the animals won't be out due to timing.

"There's plenty to see and do without the animals and this festival is really to celebrate the Asian culture and see the lanterns," she said.

Throughout the 40 displays only one is returning from last year. Mogavero said there are a lot of interactive displays and fun for the whole family.

Zoomagination runs from June 21st to August 20th. To get tickets or learn more about the festival click this link.

