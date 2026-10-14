Zach Bryan to make tour stop at Highmark Stadium in 2027

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Zach Bryan is set to bring the "Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour" to Highmark Stadium in 2027.

The performance will be held on June 2, 2027. Artist presale begins on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. Local presale will begin on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Click here to register.

Highmark Stadium will be one of 19 venues Bryan will perform at during his 23-show tour. John Fogerty and Fey Fili are set to open for Bryan during their visit to the Buffalo area.

Bryan, a multi-platinum country music star, has set multiple records during his recent "With Heaven on Tour," including the most-attended event at Gillette Stadium and the largest ticketed concert in U.S. history.