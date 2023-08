BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Zach Bryan has announced dates for his 2024 "The Quittin Time Tour" which includes a performance at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on March 10, 2024.

The singer-songwriter will be joined by special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner.

You can register for the presale, which will begin on September 6, online at zachbryanpresale.com. General on-sale will begin on September 8.