Yung Gravy to perform at the Erie County Fair on August 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers announced Yung Gravy is set to perform at the fair on August 12.

Yung Gravy is a singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur from Minnesota who has risen to fame in recent years after his platinum single "Mr. Clean” gained popularity on Soundcloud. He has previously performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and before kickoff of a Thanksgiving Day NFL game.

He will be joined by special guest BBNO$.

Tickets will go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. Organizers said tickets purchased in advance for grandstand events will include admission to the Fair on the day of the show.

This year the Erie County Fair will be held from August 9 to August 20.

Other paid concerts that have been announced include:



August 10 — Fitz and the Tantrums

August 11 — Flo Rida

August 13 — Clint Black with Clay Walker & Tracy Byrd

August 14 — NEEDTOBREATHE

August 15 —Bailey Zimmerman with special guest Seaforth

Free concerts that have been announced include:

August 9 — Chubby Checker

August 17 — The Guess Who

August 18 — The Spinners

You can find more information here.