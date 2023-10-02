‘You’re working inches from cars’: Gov. Hochul expands ‘Move Over’ legislation to all pulled over vehicles

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul just signed a law that will expand the ‘Move Over’ legislation in March to apply to all vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

Previous law mandated that drivers safely slow down and move over only when passing emergency vehicles or tow trucks that had stopped on the shoulder.

AAA AAA's roadside workers are often working just a few feet from very fast moving cars.

Ethan Mayfield has been a truck driver for just 6 months, he shared that the scariest part of the job is when you pull over on the side of a highway.

“Your head is on a swivel and you’re constantly looking behind you. It’s a scary situation, even our company tells you not to do it because anything can happen. Somebody could not be paying attention, looking at their phone.”

WKBW Ethan Mayfield stopped in Western New York Monday during a long distance trip from Texas to Connecticut.

Mayfield is not alone in feeling the fear during those emergency stops.

AAA fleet training specialist Kevin Fortner feels close calls for their drivers happen at least once a week.

WKBW Kevin Fortner put on one of the shoulder lights that are given to all AAA drivers to wear during their roadside stops.

“As [frequent] as every day, or as light as once a week. You may not even know how close of a call it is if you’re not paying attention. It’s often very very tight quarters. You’re working inches to feet from cars that are moving by.”

While the new law requires cars to move over, AAA says if you have to pull over, the safest place to wait for help is inside your vehicle.

“The safest place for people who have a roadside breakdown is in the car with their seatbelt fastened until help arrives,” said AAA Emergency Road Service Dispatch Manager Dan Fisher.

Both AAA and Mayfield ask that all drivers remember pulled over cars are just like you.

“Some people may see an obstacle but that is another person just trying to get from point A to point B,” Mayfield said. “I’m extremely thankful for the people that you see getting over to the left lane just to try to avoid you or stay as far away as possible.”

The new law goes into effect March 30, 2024.