'You're losing a loved one': Eden couple searching for beloved dog that went missing during tornado

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family is asking for Western New York's help to find their beloved dog, Zoey, after they believe she went missing during Wednesday's tornado.

Jeffrey and Colleen Smith live in Eden and the four-year-old golden retriever has been a part of their family since she was a puppy.

"She's like one of your family," Jeffrey Smith told 7 News Friday.

The couple was out of town when the severe weather passed through our region Wednesday. The Smiths were in Houston, where Colleen undergoes treatment for a Stage 4 brain tumor.

Colleen Smith Colleen Smith searching for beloved dog, Zoey, who she believes went missing during Wednesday's tornado in Eden

The couple's son was caring for Zoey while they were away but was at work when the tornado hit. They said Zoey has a doggie door she uses to go in and out of the home and was likely spooked by the storm.

"Zoey's afraid of fireworks and loud noises. She got out, panicked and was probably trying to search for me and my wife," Jeffrey Smith said. "We haven't seen her since."

The Smiths say after the storm, they had 40-50 people come to their property and search for Zoey.

"It's like you're losing a loved one," Jeffrey Smith said.

Jeffrey and Colleen Smith Jeffrey and Colleen Smith say their missing dog Zoey loves cats

They want the public to know that while she can be shy, she is also very friendly and "wouldn't hurt a fly." Zoey also loves cats.

If you see Zoey, you're asked to call Eden Police at (716) 992-9211.