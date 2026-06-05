'Going to be burning in hell': Emotional outburst in court from family friend of Cheektowaga murder victims

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family friend of the mother and two children who were killed earlier this week delivered an emotional outburst in Cheektowaga Town Court on Friday.

As 29-year-old Saleh Mohamed was brought before Acting Cheektowaga Town Justice Jeffrey Voelkl, the man shouted, "You're going to be burning in hell."

You can hear his outburst in the video below.

WATCH: Emotional outburst in court from family friend of Cheektowaga murder victims

Emotional outburst in court from family friend of Cheektowaga murder victims

Officers quickly escorted the family friend out of the courthouse.

Mohamed is accused of shooting and killing his wife, 26-year-old Aaisha Abdulla, and their two sons, 4-year-old Youssef Mohamed and 3-year-old Saif Mohamed, in their home on Ellen Drive.

He is also accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Shukri Muthana of Lackawanna, the owner of Aref's Deli on Grant Street in Buffalo, on the same day.

Saleh Mohamed is facing both first-degree and second-degree murder charges.