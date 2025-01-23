'Your whole world stops': WNY Woman launches 'Sweet Buffalo Breasties' support group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York native Kimberly LaRussa is sharing her recent cancer diagnosis in hopes of helping others.

The 37-year-old has been diagnosed with Stage 2A, Grade 3, HER2 positive invasive ductal carcinoma and has launched a support group to help others facing similar battles.

After her diagnosis in December, LaRussa underwent a series of medical procedures including mammograms, biopsies, MRIs, and PET scans, all confirming her breast cancer. Despite the shock of the diagnosis, she has remained proactive in seeking support and offering it to others.

"It's like your whole world stops," she said, reflecting on the impact of her diagnosis. "I was just in shock...I've been healthy my whole life."

LaRussa has a dog named Chloe who accompanies her to appointments and helps calm her nerves. She has also launched a Facebook support group called Sweet Buffalo Breasties to provide a network for women battling breast cancer.

"I don't want these women to be in a dark place," she explained, emphasizing the importance of mental health support.

Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful and committed to staying positive, believing that "positivity is going to help me beat this." She aims to offer hope and support to others through her new support group.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.