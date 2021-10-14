Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Your heating bill could go up this winter — here are 7 tips to stay warm on a budget

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Snow in Buffalo
Buffalo Snow
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 17:16:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from the Associated Press, the U.S. government said Wednesday households could see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.

With your heating bill potentially increasing this winter, below you'll find 7 tips to stay warm on a budget.

  1. Apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) here.
  2. Program your thermostat. National Fuel says to set thermostats between 65° and 70° during the winter and at 58° when away from the house for more than a few hours. This can possibly save around 5% to 15% a year on your heating bill.
  3. Change or clean furnace air filters once a month during the heating season. Experts say furnaces consume less energy if they “breathe” more easily.
  4. Adjust your ceiling fan. Ivy Lea Construction says many ceiling fans have a switch that changes the direction of the blades and a fan moving clockwise can actually push warm air back down to the ground.
  5. Cover drafts like doors and windows with weather-stripping or draft-stoppers.
  6. Close off unused rooms
  7. Bundle up - consider wearing long sleeves or layers at home to keep the thermostat cooler more comfortably.

You can find further information, including alternative ways to heat your home, here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!