Your heating bill could go up this winter — here are 7 tips to stay warm on a budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from the Associated Press, the U.S. government said Wednesday households could see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.

With your heating bill potentially increasing this winter, below you'll find 7 tips to stay warm on a budget.

Apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) here. Program your thermostat. National Fuel says to set thermostats between 65° and 70° during the winter and at 58° when away from the house for more than a few hours. This can possibly save around 5% to 15% a year on your heating bill. Change or clean furnace air filters once a month during the heating season. Experts say furnaces consume less energy if they “breathe” more easily. Adjust your ceiling fan. Ivy Lea Construction says many ceiling fans have a switch that changes the direction of the blades and a fan moving clockwise can actually push warm air back down to the ground. Cover drafts like doors and windows with weather-stripping or draft-stoppers. Close off unused rooms Bundle up - consider wearing long sleeves or layers at home to keep the thermostat cooler more comfortably.

You can find further information, including alternative ways to heat your home, here.