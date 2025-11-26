Your Erie County Water Authority bill will go up in 2026, here's what you can expect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Water Authority (ECWA) announced its Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the 2026 budget and infrastructure investment program.

The ECWA said the budget increases its commodity water rate by 42 cents per 1,000 gallons and adds $2.54 to the quarterly Infrastructure Investment Charge (IIC) for more than 163,000 small meter residential customers.

According to the ECWA, beginning January 1, 2026, residential customers will pay a rate of $5.57 per 1,000 gallons, an additional $23.52 per year based on median customer consumption of 56,000 gallons annually. The IIC will increase $10.20 for the year ($2.55 per quarter). The total combined increase will cost ECWA customers about $33.72, or 9.2 cents a day.

The ECWA said the budget ensures implementation of its approximately $716 million infrastructure investment plan through 2040. About 42 percent, or $298 million, will be used to comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) mandated Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) to replace lead service lines to mitigate lead exposure from drinking water.

“In order to fulfill our obligation of providing a safe and plentiful supply of water for our customers we must continue investing in our water systems infrastructure, including government mandates such as the EPA lead service line remediation program. The Commissioners and staff recognize that affordability is of paramount concern to our customers, and we were mindful of this in our deliberations, but this is a responsible budget that allows our hard-working staff to continue to do this critically important infrastructure work.” - ECWA Chair Jerry Schad

Other infrastructure upgrades in the budget include:

