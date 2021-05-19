Your dog or cat could be the face of Resurgence Brewing Company's new summer brew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Do you think your dog or cat is Buffalo's top dog or coolest cat? Resurgence Brewing Company is looking for your pet to be the face of its new summer brew.

In partnership with Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, Resurgence has announced the "Resurgence to the Rescue" photo contest fundraiser.

From now until June 18 at 9:00 p.m. you can enter your dog or cat into the contest. There is no cost to enter but each vote is $1 and will go directly to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and Ten Lives Club. The dog and cat with the most votes will be named the winners.

The winners will be invited to the pet-friendly party on August 1 to celebrate the special can release and raise funds for homeless animals.

“We are extremely proud and excited to help the homeless dogs and cats at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and Ten Lives Club. Some of the most memorable events we’ve hosted have been centered around our four-legged friends and we can’t wait to get started on this partnership," a release says.

In less than 24 hours $3,000 has been raised.

You can enter your pet or vote for your favorite pet here.