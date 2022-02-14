Young mother and daughter killed, four firefighters injured in early-morning fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people, including one child, are dead following a fire in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Weiss Street just after 1:30 a.m. Monday and quickly called for a second alarm. More than 60 firefighters were on the scene working to put the flames out.

The Facebook group, FBNY, posted videos of the fire blowing through the roof of the house around 2:00 a.m.

Fire officials later confirmed a mother in her 30s and her young daughter were killed in the fire, and four firefighters were injured fighting the fire and taken to ECMC. The firefighters have non-life-threatening injuries and are recovering in the hospital, per Division Chief Paul Graham.

The fire started in the first floor and extended to the second, per Chief Graham.

"The back stairs had burned out, we weren't able to get to the second floor, members of the rescue did a search of the front bedroom, unfortunately he got into the room and ran out of air he had to get bailed out," said Chief Graham.

Damage from the fire was estimated at $225,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

