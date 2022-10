BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are looking for leads in connection with the city's most recent shooting.

Detectives say a 24 year old man was shot several times near the corner of East Delevan and Pansy Place just before 1 pm on Saturday.

The victim is recovering at ECMC.

We don't know who he is, or what kind of condition he's in.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at (716) 847-2255.