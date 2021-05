BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are asking for potential witnesses to the city's most recent shooting to come forward.

Investigators say somebody shot a 20 year old man who was sitting inside of a car on Crowley Avenue.

The attack happened early Sunday morning.

The victim is in stable condition at ECMC.

Police have not released his name, and so far no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at 847-2255.