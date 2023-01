BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are looking for leads following a shooting in Buffalo.

Officers say a 20 year old man with a gunshot wound arrived at ECMC in a private car just after 12:30 Saturday morning.

Police say he may have been attacked near the corner of East Delavan and Bailey Avenues.

We don't know the victim's name or condition, and so far police have yet to make an arrest.