BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A 24 year old man is hospitalized at ECMC in serious condition following a shooting here in Buffalo.

Investigators say the attack happened on Bailey Avenue near East Delavan Avenue around 6 o'clock Saturday morning.

We don't know who the victim is, and police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at 847-2255.