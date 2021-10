BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police say somebody drove the victim to ECMC in a private car just before 4:30 Saturday morning.

Detectives say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Watson Street.

The victim, a 26 year old man from Lockport , is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at 847-2255.