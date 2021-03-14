Young girl organizes local food drive

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A young girl with a big heart.

That describes 6-year-old Camryn to a tee.

The Notre Dame Academy student wants no one to go hungry, so she came up with the idea of a food drive to collect donations that'll benefit those who need it most.

That food drive was held Saturday at the Catholic Charities Russel J. Salvatore Food Pantry and Outreach in Lackawanna.

Camryn has collected around $1,500 in cash donations for food, and has raised another $2,500 that will be going to Catholic Charities.